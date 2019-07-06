85°
Manslaughter conviction upheld in Joe McKnight's shooting

42 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, July 06 2019 Jul 6, 2019 July 06, 2019 8:38 PM July 06, 2019
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.
 
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser's attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.
 
Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under "stand your ground" and "shoot the intruder" state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.
 
In an opinion released Wednesday, Judge Robert Chiasson said the defendant's arguments were without merit.
 

