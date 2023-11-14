59°
Manship Theatre to welcome David Foster, Katharine McPhee for 2024 Red Carpet Gala

2 hours 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, November 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Multi-Grammy-winning musician David Foster and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will headline the 2024 Red Carpet Gala at the Manship Theatre.

Organizers said the event is set for March 1. It will feature musical numbers written by Foster for acts such as Chicago, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, along with McPhee's biggest songs from her time on "American Idol" and "Smash."

Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to guarantee tickets for the event. Additional information is available online.

