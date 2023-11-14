59°
Latest Weather Blog
Manship Theatre to welcome David Foster, Katharine McPhee for 2024 Red Carpet Gala
BATON ROUGE - Multi-Grammy-winning musician David Foster and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will headline the 2024 Red Carpet Gala at the Manship Theatre.
Organizers said the event is set for March 1. It will feature musical numbers written by Foster for acts such as Chicago, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, along with McPhee's biggest songs from her time on "American Idol" and "Smash."
Trending News
Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to guarantee tickets for the event. Additional information is available online.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First phase of Downtown Greenway Connector project completed
-
Baker Superintendent Stroder discusses district progress
-
Radio show host files lawsuit, blames loss of state house seat on...
-
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement
-
Squatters moved out by police, two arrested in unusual situation