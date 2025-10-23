55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manship School honors life of award-winning journalist Stanley Nelson

2 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 11:28 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Manship of Mass Communication honored the life and legacy of award-winning journalist Stanley Nelson on Wednesday night.

Nelson was known for his work covering stories that centered around civil rights and cold-case investigations. 

Regina Moore-Lee attended the celebration of Nelson's life and told WBRZ that he wrote about her father's killing. 

"My dad was killed by night riders who did not appreciate the fact that he was one of two deputy sheriffs that were appointed in Washington Parish," she said. "We were very excited that Stanley Nelson wrote about the case, and then he decided he was going to research it and turn it into a book. We are so grateful for the work that he did - grateful to him."

Trending News

Nelson died in June. He was 69. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days