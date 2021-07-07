77°
Mansfield dispatcher arrested for using police database to access, sell private info

Wednesday, July 07 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

DESOTO PARISH - A police dispatcher was arrested Wednesday for unlawfully accessing sensitive information through private databases and selling it. 

Further investigation confirmed Destiny Allen, 23, of Mansfield, was using the National Crime Information Center and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System to access private citizen's information, and then sell it to individuals outside of the criminal justice system for personal financial gain. 

Allen was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail and charged with malfeasance in office on Wednesday. 

The investigation is still active. 

