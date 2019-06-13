71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manning intends to return for 18th season in 2015

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 24 2014 Dec 24, 2014 December 24, 2014 9:57 PM December 24, 2014 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Peyton Manning says he plans to return to the Denver Broncos in 2015 for his 18th NFL season.

Manning was asked during his weekly news conference Wednesday if there was a set of circumstances that would lead him to retire.

He replied: "I have not thought about those circumstances at all. So, I certainly plan on being back, if the Broncos will have me. But at this point, I'm kind of thinking about Oakland."

Manning, 38, said he knows talk turns to the coaching carousel this time of year and "I get to fall into that category because maybe I'm closer to the same age as some of the coaches. But yeah, I have no plans along those lines. I'm enjoying playing."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days