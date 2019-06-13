Manning intends to return for 18th season in 2015

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Peyton Manning says he plans to return to the Denver Broncos in 2015 for his 18th NFL season.



Manning was asked during his weekly news conference Wednesday if there was a set of circumstances that would lead him to retire.



He replied: "I have not thought about those circumstances at all. So, I certainly plan on being back, if the Broncos will have me. But at this point, I'm kind of thinking about Oakland."



Manning, 38, said he knows talk turns to the coaching carousel this time of year and "I get to fall into that category because maybe I'm closer to the same age as some of the coaches. But yeah, I have no plans along those lines. I'm enjoying playing."