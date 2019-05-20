73°
Manhunt underway in Auburn after man kills officer, injuries others

29 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 5:31 AM May 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC 3340

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

According to ABC 3340, one officer was killed and two others were injured. 

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

