Manhunt underway in Auburn after man kills officer, injuries others
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.
Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.
According to ABC 3340, one officer was killed and two others were injured.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.
