Police arrest suspect in shooting of three officers in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University has announced that a man suspected of killing one Auburn police officer and wounding two others near campus has been arrested.
Auburn Campus Safety made an "all clear" announcement on Twitter and said police reported the suspect was in custody. Authorities had been searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they said was armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.
Police said Wilkes opened fire on officers who responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance at a mobile home park. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says an officer was taken from the scene and died in the emergency room. Two other officers were wounded and are expected to recover.
The officers' identities have not yet been released.
