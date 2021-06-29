Manhunt underway for alleged gang member who shot and wounded FBI agent in Mississippi

JACKSON — A federal arrest warrant was issued for a man who allegedly shot an FBI special agent in Jackson, Mississippi.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of 38-year-old Demario Lamar Cotton. Jackson police said the agent was shot June 26.

According to the arrest warrant Cotton is facing "one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer, who was engaged in the performance of official duties, by use of a deadly weapon and one count of using, carrying, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, that is assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers."

Cotton's arrest warrant says he is armed and dangerous and is affiliated with the Gangster Disciples street gang.

The FBI said the agent has since been released from the hospital. The agent was assisting Jackson police when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.