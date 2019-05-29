90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manhunt underway after woman killed, deputy shot in Texas

43 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 1:13 PM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFAA

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) - Police are searching for a man they say killed a woman and wounded three people, including a sheriff's deputy, during shootings in east Texas.

Authorities say that a woman was killed and two men injured Wednesday morning at a plumbing company east of Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles northeast of Houston. Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor says deputies pursued the suspect, Pablo Vito, along a local highway and then pulled off and exchanged gunfire outside a veterinary clinic.

DeFoor says a deputy was shot in the throat and flown to a Houston hospital where he is in stable condition. DeFoor says police are searching for Vito, who was driving a white 2004 Mercury.

He did not provide the names of the deputy, woman or injured men.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days