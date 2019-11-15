Manhunt for Gulfport fugitive ends in Texas

Roderick Bowers

SPRING, TX - A Mississippi fugitive who authorities had been searching for was found dead inside of a southeast area Texas apartment.

KTRK-TV reports that early Friday morning, several law enforcement agencies pulled together to search for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers of Gulfport Mississippi who was believed to be in the Harmony Park Apartment Complex, located in Spring, Texas.

Authorities heard gunshots in one of the units and used a remote robot with a camera to see what was happening inside of the apartment. The video feed showed two bodies, one believed to be Bowers. Authorities say the other person has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of the apartment. His name will not be released until his family has been notified.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, and have yet to determine who shot whom.

The manhunt for Bowers began Thursday. He was wanted for homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated domestic violence.

Mississippi authorities say Bowers had been accused of kidnapping the mother of his children and then shooting a man she worked with. After the incident Bowers fled Mississippi but called a local ABC station in Biloxi to tell them he was only attempting to get his kids when he saw the other man and “lost it.”

He also claimed he was told he would never see his children again. With this, he promised to turn himself in and then ended the call to the television station.

Authorities caught up with him around 6:40 p.m. at the Harmony Park Apartment complex, where officials say Bowers pointed a gun at them and ran into the apartment complex, where he was later found dead.

Though details regarding the two deaths is currently limited as officials proceed with their investigation, more information will be provided.