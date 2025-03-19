Mandeville teacher arrested for paying students for feet pictures, child pornography

MANDEVILLE - A teacher from a Mandeville-area high school was arrested after he paid students to send him pictures of their feet alongside him having other sexually explicit photos and videos of students, according to deputies.

Jarvis Harry was arrested after St. Tammany deputies began investigating him in October 2024. Harry was on leave from his teaching position at the time.

Deputies say Harry was paying students for feet pictures and he had also obtained other sexually explicit videos and pictures of students.

He was booked Monday for one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, 142 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 60 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, 102 counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

Detectives are still working to identify some of the students in the photos. Anyone who believe they or their child may be a victim of Harry is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338. This is an ongoing investigation.