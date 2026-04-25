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Mandeville Police Department asks for help locating missing attorney
MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish has been announced missing, according to the Mandeville Police Department.
Attorney David P. Sirera has been missing since Thursday, officers said. The United Cajun Navy said he was last seen leaving the Turtle Creek Apartments on Highway 22.
Sirera is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with grey-brown hair and brown eyes.
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Anyone with information is urged to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.
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