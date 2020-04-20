Mandeville may have been hit by a tornado, Sunday night

Photo: WWL-TV

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — Sunday night's storms may have included a tornado that swept through parts of Mandeville, based on the amount of damage left in the storm's wake.

WWL-TV reports that the Mandeville Police Department posted photos of the damage after severe thunderstorms moved through the area between 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

No injuries had been reported but police and other local officials responded to multiple calls of downed trees and property damage around Old Mandeville.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch for the area ahead of the storms this weekend, calling for winds more than 60 mph and hail in certain places.

It classified the damage in Mandeville as "possible tornado damage."

The NWS will investigate the incident and determine if it reached the severity of an EF-0 tornado or higher.

MPD officials said the main affected areas in Mandeville were around Monroe and Messina streets to Galvez and Park streets.