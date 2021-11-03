59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Cameron Parish

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, August 24 2017 Aug 24, 2017 August 24, 2017 8:36 PM August 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Austin Hart

CAMERON PARISH - The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory evacuation in parts of the area.

Residents in all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway are ordered to evacuate as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. That includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, and Big Lake.

Officials are also warning residents not included in the mandatory evacuation, but are in areas prone to flooding, to keep their evacuation plans in mind.

Trending News

The evacuation order will be lifted once Cameron OHSEP determines the threat has passed and roadways are passable.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days