Mandatory evacuation ordered in Cameron Parish
CAMERON PARISH - The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory evacuation in parts of the area.
Residents in all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway are ordered to evacuate as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. That includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, and Big Lake.
Officials are also warning residents not included in the mandatory evacuation, but are in areas prone to flooding, to keep their evacuation plans in mind.
The evacuation order will be lifted once Cameron OHSEP determines the threat has passed and roadways are passable.
