Mandatory evacuation order lifted for area around Roseland explosion; Smitty's issues statement

ROSELAND - A mandatory evacuation order that was put in place after an explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland was fully lifted Tuesday, parish officials said.

Government officials said while people can return to their homes, Hwy 51 from La. 1048 to just south of Smitty's and La. 10 at the Tangipahoa River bridge will remain closed.

The following was sent out Tuesday afternoon:

Tangipahoa Parish officials announce that the mandatory evacuation order has been fully lifted for all areas surrounding the recent incident site in Roseland. Residents may now safely return to their homes.

At this time, roadway closures are still in effect near the immediate scene. These closures are necessary to allow emergency response teams and workers to continue containment and recovery operations safely.

We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation as these critical efforts continue. Roadways will be reopened as soon as conditions allow, and updates will be provided regularly.

The remaining road closure areas include:

- US 51 from LA 1048 to just south of Smitty Supply

- LA 10 at the Tangipahoa River bridge

No thru-traffic is allowed in these areas. Residents can access their homes in these areas by showing proper ID.

The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and we are grateful for the community’s patience and support as our first responders and emergency crews remain focused on the task at hand.

Smitty's Supply also issued a statement Tuesday saying they were "grateful" no injuries resulted from the explosion and they appreciated the work of first responders. They also said they would work with the EPA on cleanup efforts and they "will support the EPA and all other agencies to ensure that this next phase proceeds safely and efficiently."

"As the damage assessment and clean-up begins in earnest, there is much work to do. Smitty’s is committed to rebuilding in Roseland," Smitty's Supply said. "We are one of the largest employers in this region and are proud to have been part of Roseland and Tangipahoa Parish for decades.”

WBRZ asked for information regarding employees, claims, plans for the future and the cause of the fire; Smitty's said to refer to the statement and they would follow up when they had more information.