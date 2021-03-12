Manager of Pointe Coupee Animal Services arrested on charges of malfeasance in office, theft

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Nearly one year after Stacey McKnight became the Manager of Pointe Coupee Animal Service, she was arrested by St. Landry Parish authorities and jailed on multiple charges, according to the local jail.

According to records from St. Landry Parish Jail, the 53-year-old was charged on four counts of theft, one count of malfeasance in office, two counts of theft, one count of theft of livestock, and one count of injuring public records.

As the former St. Landry Parish Animal Center's executive director, McKnight retired from the position in 2020.

She took on her role as manager of Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Service on March 10 of last year.

Shortly after her arrest, Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibault told WBRZ Friday (March 12) that McKnight has been an exceptional shelter manager and animal control officer.

He also confirmed that she will remain employed with the parish, in harmony with 'innocent until proven guilty' standards.

Thibault says, "unless anything comes out of the investigation that affected her duties in Pointe Coupee Parish she will stay in her job."

Additional details related to McKnight's arrest are scarce, but WBRZ is in contact with authorities for more information.