Man wounded in Sunday night shooting on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - Gun violence continued to disrupt the holiday weekend Sunday evening when a north Baton Rouge shooting left one person injured.
It was during official Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours that at least one shot was fired in a residential area.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Prescott Road.
Officers say it was a man who was wounded, and he was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information related to the circumstances surrounding the incident has been provided at this time.