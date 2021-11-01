74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man wounded in Sunday night shooting on Prescott Road

Monday, November 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Gun violence continued to disrupt the holiday weekend Sunday evening when a north Baton Rouge shooting left one person injured.

It was during official Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours that at least one shot was fired in a residential area. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Prescott Road.

Officers say it was a man who was wounded, and he was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information related to the circumstances surrounding the incident has been provided at this time.

