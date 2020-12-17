Man wounded in N. Carrollton Avenue shooting succumbs to injuries

BATON ROUGE - A man who'd been hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds on Nov. 28 has passed away, according to a family member.

The man, 23-year-old Jamie Fortenberry, was shot around 7:15 p.m. and discovered by representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department in the 700 block of N. Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

A family member informed WBRZ of Fortenberry's death on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Additional details related to the case are limited at this time.

Should authorities provide other relevant information, this article will be updated.