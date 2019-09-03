Man, woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge are looking for a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to the sheriff's office, the card was used at a Walmart on July 21. The suspects used the card to buy tape, air fresheners, and wet wipes.

The card was stolen during a vehicle burglary on O'Neal Lane. Deputies say the card was used the same day as the burglary.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-5064.