Man withdraws stimulus money, discovers $8.2 million in account

Image of ATM receipt via CNN

NEW CHICAGO, IN - Upon withdrawing stimulus money from an ATM to pay rent, a man discovered his account was overflowing with money. $8.2 million to be exact.

Charles Calvin of New Chicago received a notification Saturday that $1,700 had been direct deposited into his account and planned to use the money to pay his rent.

The 45-year old volunteer firefighter inserted his MetaBank card into the ATM and made a withdraw for the max amount, $200. When he looked at the receipt, he noticed the account had a balance with more zeroes than he had ever seen before.

Calvin's balance was $8,200,000. He asked the Family Express worker if something was wrong with the machine, and she assured him that it was operating just fine, CNN reports.

He contacted a friend, who is a police sergeant, and was advised not to spend any of the money and call his bank on Monday.

The MetaBank teller explained it was probably a 'flaw in the system,' and his balance was actually $13.69.

"That sounds more like my bank account," Calvin said. "$8.2 million does not sound like my bank account. I wish it was my account!"

A spokesperson for MetaBank said the customer received an inaccurate ATM receipt from an out-of-network ATM.

"The amount shown on the ATM receipt did not accurately reflect what was in the account. We feel for the customer, but are glad he got his stimulus deposit and hope it helps in this difficult time."

Calvin said his account is overdrawn after paying bills and buying food.

"I'm used to being broke so, just like everybody else. Everybody's going through a hard time right now," he said. "So you know, we're just having to deal with this COVID-19 situation. We're just all trying to do the best we can."