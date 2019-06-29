80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man with shotgun killed by officers in Denton County, Texas

1 hour 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 June 29, 2019 7:35 PM June 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LANTANA, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Denton County Saturday morning.
 
Fox 4 News reports the shooting occurred at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Lantana, which is about 45 miles north of Dallas.
 
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree says a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.
 
The Denton County Sheriff's Office says a 911 caller stated that the man was threatening people inside a home with a shotgun while looking for someone.
 
The sheriff's office says both of the responding deputies fired after the man raised and pointed his shotgun.
 
The Denton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for additional comment.
 
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days