Man with lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits has small victory, will keep court date

BATON ROUGE - A man who filed a civil suit since he has been waiting on his unemployment benefits said his identity was finally approved Friday after a 2 On Your Side report aired.

Michael Hampton learned Friday evening that his identity paperwork had been processed and he would once again be receiving his unemployment benefits.

Earlier on Friday, Hampton met with 2 On Your Side to explain his frustration with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. His benefits were paused in December when his claim was flagged for fraud and he was asked to prove his identity. Hampton says he submitted the necessary paperwork and then didn't hear back from LWC. On Jan. 4, 2021, Hampton filed a civil suit, which says he'll suffer damages and can be evicted if the situation with LWC isn't expedited.

"You can't just take and turn someone's life upside down," said Hampton. "You said I need to prove my identity. I did just that. I did that and more and I received nothing."

While his benefits are now on the way, he credits the drastic measures he took to get a response and says his fight isn't over.

"My whole case is to prevent this from happening to myself or anyone else ever again," he said.

It's why he's keeping his court date to see the civil suit through.