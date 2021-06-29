Man with history of evading jail time released from prison

Henry Claiborne

BATON ROUGE- A man who was ordered to serve a suspended prison sentence of six years of hard labor followed by three years of supervised probation for a violent 2018 shooting has been released, according to officials.

Henry Claiborne, charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left a former high school football star paralyzed, has a history of dodging court hearings, finding himself released due to paperwork errors, and consistently making bond.

In 2018, Claiborne fired the gunshot that wounded former high school athlete Tavonte Perkins and left him confined to a wheelchair.

At the time of the shooting, Claiborne was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit's Chris Nakamoto profiled this story in January of 2019, focusing on Claiborne's extensive history of arrests and evasion of jail time.

During Nakamoto's 2020 interview with Perkins' grandmother, she said of Claiborne's history of avoiding jail time, "It's just horrible that he's let out and he has his whole life... and that's all he decides to do, is to commit more crime and they continue to let him out to do this."

Perkins' grandmother continued, "The problem is the system. I don't know how they decide on who they're going to let out. It should be a structured system."

Following the shooting that left Perkins paralyzed, a judge ordered Claiborne to a suspended sentence of six years of hard labor.

Claiborne was given credit for time served and released Monday.

His terms of probation include requirements that he take a special class regarding decision- making and obtain/maintain either full time employment, status in a trade school, or a combination of both.