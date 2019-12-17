Man with disability beaten, robbed at gunpoint after being targeted by trio at L'Auberge Casino

Clyde Ellis Levi

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say one man’s evening at L’Auberge turned into a disaster when he was targeted by three armed robbers who stole his money and dignity during a frightening experience that went on for nearly an hour.

Detectives say as the man relayed his account of the incident, he self-identified as suffering from brain damage due to an injury that occurred while he was deployed overseas.

He told detectives his Uber brought him to L’Auberge around 1:58 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 and shortly after making his way into the casino found himself being approached by three men who asked for money.

He claimed the men said they needed the money to continue playing on the machines.

Detectives say after the man gave them each several dollars, they convinced him to go with them to ‘pick up some girls.’

Detectives say after the victim got into the car with the three men, they drove to a secluded area of River Road and began punching him in the face. The three allegedly brandished at least one weapon and forced the man to hand over his cash and cards.

The man told detectives he was afraid they’d kill him, so, thinking quickly, he offered to buy them a hotel room and provide them with female companions.

Detectives report that the men agreed to this, stopped beating him, and drove back to L’Auberge. Shortly after returning to L’Auberge, detectives say the man slipped away from his captors by running into an elevator and returning to the casino, where he asked officials for help.

Detectives say they were able to work with L’Auberge security to identify 25-year-old Clyde Levi as one of the man’s attackers. They were also able to corroborate the victim’s account of the incident using the casino’s extensive surveillance footage.

Levi has been arrested on charges of armed robbery, cruelty to persons with infirmities, and contempt of court.

The trio's other two suspects have not been arrested.