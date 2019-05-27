Man with 7 previous DWI arrests booked again overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was allegedly caught driving intoxicated for an eighth time Sunday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Henry Montgomery was pulled over around 11 p.m. Sunday in the Greendale area.

Arrest records say Montgomery was seen driving erratically on Flag Street while deputies were responding to another call. After he stopped at the same intersection as two deputies, he allegedly mounted a sidewalk and pulled into a driveway.

After the deputies pulled over Montgomery, he admitted to having several drinks at a graduation party earlier that night. Deputies said he had "severe" slurred speech and carried a strong odor of alcohol. Montgomery allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

A background check revealed that Montgomery had been arrested on seven previous occasions for DWI and had pleaded guilty in 2015, earning a sentence of three years suspended DOC time.

Montgomery eventually agreed to a breathalyzer test more than two hours after the traffic stop. When the test showed a .266 BAC, more than triple the legal driving limit, he reportedly became hostile and demanded the test be thrown away.

Montgomery was booked into the parish jail early Monday morning for fourth-offense DWI.