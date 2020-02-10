Man who went on the run after judge ordered vicious dogs' euthanasia captured

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man at the center of a series of Investigative Unit reports on his violent dogs was arrested after he spent months on the run.

Shane Nobles was arrested over the weekend, more than seven months after he fled in the wake of a judge's order to have his animals put down.

A judge ordered for Nobles to give his animals up to be euthanized in June 2019 after they killed two of his neighbor's horses and reportedly terrorized people living in his Denham Springs neighborhood.

"We really feel like we were being held hostage, and one of our neighbors said she is happy she can go out to her pool without bringing a handgun," neighbor David Dickson said last year.

Nobles was booked for obstruction of a court order. He was previously cited twice for not keeping his dogs locked up in 2019.