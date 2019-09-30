Latest Weather Blog
Man who was kicked out of La. bar returns with rifle, fires shots at patrons
GALLIANO - A man who was thrown out of a Lafourche Parish bar for causing a ruckus allegedly came back armed with a rifle and opened fire on the business.
The sheriff's office says Angel Barrios-Mayorga, 43, was arrested Saturday night on charges of aggravated assault and property damage.
Investigators said Barrios-Mayorga was forced out of the Galliano bar after he got into an altercation with another person inside. After he was kicked out, Barrios-Mayorga witnesses said he threatened to come back and shoot everyone at the bar. He returned a short while later, got out of his truck and allegedly fired several rounds from a rifle toward the people in the bar.
Deputies said there were six people at the bar at the time.
Barrios-Mayorga was pulled over on LA 3235 a short while later and taken into custody.
He was booked with six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Bail is set at $1.25 million. He is also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
