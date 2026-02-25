Man who was improperly arrested sues New Roads Police Department

NEW ROADS - A man who was lawfully carrying a firearm and was arrested in New Roads due to an error is suing the town's police department and two of its officers.

According to the lawsuit, Maddox Livingston was stopped Feb. 3 by Officer Kyle Powell and Officer Quincy Lathers for a burnt headlight and license plate light.

Officers asked to search his car, which he consented to, and notified them that there was a firearm inside. The officers did a database search on the weapon.

The lawsuit says the officers incorrectly submitted the gun's patent number instead of its serial number. When the incorrect number was used, the results came back as stolen.

Livingston was handcuffed, taken to jail and booked for illegal possession of a stolen gun. He spent 24 hours in the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail before he was released.

According to the lawsuit, District Attorney Tony Clayton refused the charges the next day because Livingston

"had committed no crime, and the firearm was not stolen."

The lawsuit says the officers didn't have probable cause to arrest Livingston, and his detention was unlawful.

Along with wiping Livingston's record, the lawsuit is seeking damages for loss of liberty, mental pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and the psychological trauma associated with being arrested.

WBRZ has previously reported on issues with the New Roads Police Department and Officer Lathers, who was arrested for selling drugs while wearing a department-issued uniform.

Currently, the police department is without a leader after Chief Louis Hamilton stepped down. Assistant Chief John Chambliss, who was the de facto head of the department, tendered his resignation for the second time on Feb. 18. Chambliss shot a man having a mental health crisis in October.