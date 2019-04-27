72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man who tossed daughter off bridge asks for new trial

Saturday, April 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man found guilty of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge four years ago is asking for a new trial.
 
John Jonchuck was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month, despite arguments from his attorneys that he was legally insane. No one disputed the 29-year-old Jonchuck dropped his daughter Phoebe 62 feet into Tampa Bay in January 2015, and that he had a long history of mental problems.
 
Prosecutors argued that Jonchuck was driven by vengeance and planned to kill his daughter to keep her away from her mother and grandmother.
 
The Tampa Bay Times reports the motion that was filed Friday argues several decisions made by the trial judge were improper or unfair to Jonchuck.

