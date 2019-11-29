Man who survived Hard Rock Hotel collapse and spoke out regarding its construction is deported

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS – ICE officials report that a worker who survived the Hard Rock Hotel collapse and spoke out about the project to investigators has been deported.

According to WWL-TV, Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma is a Honduran national who worked as a metal worker in New Orleans for the past 18 years.

Two days after surviving the hotel's disastrous collapse, Border Patrol officers arrested Ramirez while he was fishing in Bayou Sauvage. He was deported on Friday, Nov. 28.

Activists claim Ramirez’s arrest may be in retaliation for speaking out about the conditions leading to the collapse.

But ICE officials denied the allegation, saying it was not ICE officers who arrested Ramirez and that he already faced a deportation order.

In 2016, Ramirez was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge but had been in regular contact with ICE prior to his arrest about deferring the order.