Man who snuck gun into high-profile funeral arrested outside Baker church
BAKER - Funeral attendants contacted law enforcement after spotting a person with a gun at the memorial service for Germorius "Gemo" Ferguson on Sunday.
According to Baker Police Department, 24-year-old Malik Landry was escorted out of the funeral by officers and arrested outside. Landry was booked for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of protective orders.
Officers said Landry's relationship with Gemo Ferguson is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
