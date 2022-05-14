81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man who snuck gun into high-profile funeral arrested outside Baker church

Saturday, May 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Funeral attendants contacted law enforcement after spotting a person with a gun at the memorial service for Germorius "Gemo" Ferguson on Sunday. 

According to Baker Police Department, 24-year-old Malik Landry was escorted out of the funeral by officers and arrested outside. Landry was booked for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of protective orders. 

Officers said Landry's relationship with Gemo Ferguson is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

