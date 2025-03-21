Man who shot himself in the foot in January arrested; accused of having stolen car in his possession

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Donaldsonville man who shot himself in the foot in January has been arrested after deputies said they found a stolen car in his possession when they responded to the shooting.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a Jan. 15 shooting at a Belle Rose residence in the 300 block of state Highway 998.

Detectives said Patrick Dewayne Lewis Jr., 22, shot himself in the foot. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

During their investigation, officials discovered a 2018 Audi that was previously reported stolen from Baton Rouge. Investigators said it was in Lewis' possession and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lewis was arrested March 2 by Gonzales Police on a drug charge and on the outstanding warrant from Assumption Parish. He was moved to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday and was booked with illegal possession of stolen things.

He remains in jail with a bond set at $50,000.