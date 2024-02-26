68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who murdered 1-year-old girl sentenced to 999 years in prison

3 hours 36 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 26 2024 Feb 26, 2024 February 26, 2024 5:53 PM February 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who pleaded guilty to murdering 1-year-old Ja'leah Fontenot was sentenced Monday to 999 years in prison. 

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, officers found Ja'leah unresponsive with bruises and a large burn on her back. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Ja'leah's mother, Christy Fontenot, and her mother's boyfriend, Jonathon Dunn, were both arrested for the baby's death. 

A family member told WBRZ Dunn was caring for the child when he got high and passed out. 

"He felt something either bite or scratch him. He just slung it to the wall. How could you not know that's a baby. She was a big baby. How could you not know this?" said Ja'leah's aunt, Lorna Sterling.

Sterling told WBRZ that family members asked Fontenot to stop leaving Ja'leah in Dunn's care after he threatened to kill the child. 

Dunn was originally booked for first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Court records show he was only indicted for second-degree murder, which he pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to 999 years in prison.

Trending News

Fontenot pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with no parole. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days