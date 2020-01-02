Man who led police on high-speed chase busted for stolen weapon, drugs

Elie Croom

BATON ROUGE - On New Year's Day, a man led Baton Rouge Police on a reckless, high-speed chase that ended with him in handcuffs.

Police say while they were on DWI enforcement duty on I-12 near Essen, they saw Elie Croom III speed past in a blue 2007 Honda Accord.

Police followed Croom and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of complying, he allegedly sped up even more, traveling over 110 mph, and began driving erratically.

Police say Croom exited I-12 at Sherwood Forest Boulevard, hit a car, kept going, and then got his vehicle stuck in the median.

An official report says Croom then hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot towards the interstate, trying to gain access to a white truck that was stopped on the entrance ramp.

Police say, at this point, an accomplice exited Croom's vehicle and fled to a wooded area.

Authorities had to set up a perimeter and K9 search for this unidentified accomplice.

Meanwhile, the truck Croom was allegedly trying to gain access to was driving away, but he hung on. Police say after some time, he gave up, hopped off the truck and was apprehended by authorities.

Croom was arrested and a search of his vehicle yielded one revolver, six pistols, and two rifle pistols as well as a large quantity of ammunition and a small bag of marijuana.

Police discovered that one of the pistols was reported stolen.

Croom was charged with speeding, reckless driving, aggravated flight, aggravated damage to property, resisting arrest, attempted carjacking, being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension.

His unidentified accomplice was also arrested.