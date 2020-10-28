Man who killed woman during suicide attempt moved to mental health facility

BATON ROUGE - A man found not guilty by reason of insanity after he caused a deadly wreck at a busy intersection is being moved to a less restricted facility.

On Wednesday, a judge granted Jack Jordan a conditional release which mandates he remains supervised and medicated to ensure his condition does not deteriorate. Jordan will now be moved from inpatient hospitalization to a secure mental facility nearby.

Jordan was found not guilty of second-degree murder by reason of insanity in August after the crash last summer. He told investigators he slammed into another car at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane because God told him to kill himself.

The wreck claimed the life of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne, whose vehicle was stopped at the intersection at the time. Her husband spoke at the court hearing Wednesday.

On his question from the court of what they want to happen as a result of the trial, he says he just wants Jordan to never be able to hurt another person. — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) October 28, 2020

Jordan's case will be up for review in six months.