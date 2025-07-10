Man who killed state trooper, own relative in 2021 avoids death sentence, receives 2 life sentences

GONZALES — A man arrested in the October 2021 killing of a state trooper and a female relative during a three-parish rampage entered a plea to avoid the death sentence, 23rd District Attorney Ricky Babin said Thursday.

Matthew Mire was sentenced to two life sentences, as well as nearly 350 years in prison, during a hearing in Ascension Parish on Thursday. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty for Mire after the deaths of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair.

Prosecutors said Mire shot at his neighbors in Livingston Parish and then drove to Ascension Parish, where he came upon Gaubert before going to the home where Adair, Mire's relative by marriage, lived. After the shootings, he was the subject of a daylong manhunt in East Baton Rouge Parish that ended along Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Mire initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Mire was being held in Angola State Penitentiary ahead of the trial.

In June, Mire lost decisions in the Louisiana Supreme Court over the proceedings of the case, raising concerns over the death penalty, particularly how death penalty jurors are certified for trials.

He and his legal team objected to potential jurors who were against the death penalty, arguing that it essentially stacked the deck against defendants.