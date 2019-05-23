Man who killed 10 women in Florida is executed

Photo: WFTS

STARKE, Fla. (AP) - A serial killer who terrorized Florida with a 1984 murder spree that claimed 10 women has been put to death.

Authorities say 65-year-old Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Thursday following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

He was captured after an eight-month killing spree. Long confessed to the crimes, receiving 28 life sentences and one death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.

The killings began in March 1984. Most of the victims were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned. Authorities say the killer positioned most of the bodies in gruesome poses.

Long's undoing was a 17-year-old. Long abducted, raped and then released Lisa Noland . She left evidence and gave police details that led to the man's capture.