Man who killed 10 women in Florida is executed

2 hours 59 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 May 23, 2019 6:21 PM May 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFTS
STARKE, Fla. (AP) - A serial killer who terrorized Florida with a 1984 murder spree that claimed 10 women has been put to death.
  
Authorities say 65-year-old Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Thursday following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison.
  
He was captured after an eight-month killing spree. Long confessed to the crimes, receiving 28 life sentences and one death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.
  
The killings began in March 1984. Most of the victims were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned. Authorities say the killer positioned most of the bodies in gruesome poses.
  
Long's undoing was a 17-year-old. Long abducted, raped and then released Lisa Noland . She left evidence and gave police details that led to the man's capture.
