Man who kidnapped, shot victim and left him to die sentenced to 40 years in prison

PLAQUEMINE - A convicted kidnapper who abducted and shot a man before leaving him to die was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

Adam Orellana pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping on Feb. 11, nearly three years after he shot Dylan Tullier in Plaquemine. Tullier died nine months after the incident but Orellana was allowed to plead to the lesser charge.

Tullier was found bleeding out with multiple gunshot wounds in a shed. After deputies reviewed a neighbor's surveillance cameras, they started piecing together what happened.

"They see the guy pull up, get out of this car, get the gun and literally just go behind him and start shooting. Then he throws him in the car and rides around with him for two hours, comes back, drags him across the driveway and just slung him in the shed thing behind the lady's house where he stayed all night long," Dylan's mother Tammy Tullier said at the time.

Orellana was initially arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

"Every time we came to court, he would look at us and smile he showed no remorse," Tammy Tullier said Thursday. "I'm just gonna rely on his memories and he's up there with his twin brother now and they're together. Probably shining down on us happy that he got the 40 years."