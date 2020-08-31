Man who inspired film 'Hotel Rwanda' arrested on charges of terrorism

Paul Rusesabagina Photo: PBS Houston/YouTube

Paul Rusesabagina, the African man known for saving the lives of hundreds of Rwandans during the 1990's genocide when he sheltered them in the hotel he managed, has been arrested on terror related offenses, CNN reports.

The country's bureau of Investigation said in a Twitter statement on Monday that Rusesabagina was now in their custody after being arrested "through international cooperation." It did not indicate which country helped them with the arrest.

RIB STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA



1. RIB informs the general public that, through international cooperation, Paul Rusesabagina was arrested and is in the custody of RIB. — Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) August 31, 2020

An international warrant was issued for his arrest and he is currently in police custody in Kigali, Rwanda's capital, said the Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

The 66-year-old man who is widely viewed as a humanitarian is accused of being the "founder, leader and sponsor of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits," the agency said.

For many years now, Rusesabagina and his supporters have acknowledged that he has become a target of Paul Kagame's government.

Rusesabagina gained prominence during the 1994 Rwandan genocide when around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered in attacks that were led by Hutu extremists.

At the time, Rusesabagina was a manager at the Milles Collines hotel where he hid and sheltered people in the luxury hotel.

He was the real-life inspiration for the 2004 Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda," starring Don Cheadle and Sophie Okonedo.

Rusesabagina has not lived in Rwanda since 1996 when he survived an assassination attempt.

He is the recipient of several human rights awards for his efforts during the genocide, including the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.