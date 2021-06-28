Man who drove to jail with meth said God sent him there

Photo: Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE- A man under the influence of methamphetamine allegedly drove himself to a Louisiana jail, telling deputies that God sent him there.

Deputies found Bobby Koch, 35, in the parking lot of the Ouachita Parish jail after receiving a complaint from a guard at the front gate Saturday night. Koch's vehicle was the only car parked in the lot.

When confronted by law enforcement, Koch got out of his car and told deputies, "God told him to come here," according to jail records.

When asked if he had recently taken any drugs, Koch told officers he used methamphetamine shortly before driving to the detention center. He added that God told him to "get his family" out of jail.

After being placed in handcuffs, Koch gave deputies permission to search his vehicle. Inside they found a clear bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. Arrest records said Koch admitted the drugs belonged to him.

He was booked into the Ouachita Parish jail for possession of methamphetamine.