Latest Weather Blog
Man who drove drunk into police officers in 2021 pleads guilty to vehicular negligent injuring
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of severely injuring three Baton Rouge Police officers after he allegedly drove drunk into a separate crash scene in 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Joseph White, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring after previously pleading not guilty following his August 2021 arrest for the crash that happened on I-10 eastbound near College Drive.
White's plea deal carried a five-year prison sentence with credit for time served. He was returned to jail after the Tuesday status conference.
White is accused of driving erratically on I-10 before College when he struck a group of police officers investigating another crash in the area.
Two officers were hit by White's vehicle and a third was injured after White's vehicle slammed into the officer's police cruiser as the officer sat inside the vehicle, police said in 2021. The two officers hit by the vehicle were hurt badly, while the officer in the cruiser had minor leg injuries, a police report said.
Trending News
At the time of the crash, White was more than twice the legal limit for most drivers, recording a blood alcohol content of .194%.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Impact Charter School Board members vote to put school leaders on administrative...
-
One person in 'serious' condition after reported shooting on North Foster
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest
-
Police respond to crash involving BRPD unit early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225 Day