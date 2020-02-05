Man who allegedly had ex-wife murdered ordered hit on his son too, prosecutors say

Hamid Ghassemi

BATON ROUGE - State prosecutors filed court documents this week detailing new testimonies that suggest arrested local car dealer Hamid Ghassemi planned to have his son killed on the same night he allegedly ordered three men to murder his ex-wife.

The documents say Tyler Ashpaugh and Daniel Richter, two of the three men contracted to kill Taherah Ghassemi, revealed that Hamid Ghassemi also planned for the hitmen to kill his son, Hamed.

The killing was allegedly to take place April 11, 2015, the same night Taherah was shot in the head and buried in a remote part of St. Helena Parish. According to the new testimonies, the only reason Hamed was not killed was that he did not go straight home after work that night.

Ashpaugh and Richter also claimed the third accused hitman, Skyler Williams, was previously hired to attack Hamed Ghassemi a little more than a month before the killing.

Both Ashpaugh and Richter were convicted through plea deals in 2018. Trials for Ghassemi and Williams are still pending.