Man who allegedly burglarized home, vehicle early Christmas morning arrested
SPRINGFIELD - A man who allegedly burglarized a home and a vehicle early Christmas morning while armed with an airsoft gun was arrested.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Dylan McAlister was in the Carter Plantation neighborhood around 2 a.m. and stole items from a home and a vehicle.
McAlister was later apprehended and booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, vehicle burglary, attempted vehicle burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana.
Deputies say that additional charges are possible.
