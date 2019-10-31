Man wearing 'It's not a crime unless you get caught' shirt caught on security cam committing crime

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. - A man who ransacked a laundromat in Missouri was seen wearing an oddly specific t-shirt when the owner reviewed the business's surveillance video.

KSDK reports the crime happened at the Twin City Coin Laundry in Crystal City on Oct. 22. The man reportedly walked in, broke into a vending machine and stole 15 pounds of change worth roughly $600.

Despite walking out with an obscene amount of quarters, the most interesting part of the theft may have been the man's shirt, which read "It's not a crime unless you get caught."

We're pretty sure this qualifies.

The owner of the store says the man caused about $1,300 worth of damage to the machine. He's shared the surveillance video with police in hopes that it might lead to an arrest.