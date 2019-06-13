Latest Weather Blog
Man wants new sentence in teen's rape, murder, dismemberment
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man sentenced to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter has asked a judge to instead give him a life term.
Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen's mother. Jurors decided in March he should get the death penalty.
The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision. Jurors told the judge during the deliberations they were unable to agree, and Sullivan's lawyers argued Wednesday the judge "forced" jurors to keep deliberating, sending the message that a life sentence "was unacceptable."
Pennsylvania has a moratorium on the death penalty, but juries can still impose the sentence.
Grace Packer's mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juneteenth celebration breakfast
-
City leaders demand improvement over trash pick up complaints
-
Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out
-
Mayor's office wants improvement plan from Republic Services amid mass complaints
-
Local model needs your vote to grace Sports Illustrated cover
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field