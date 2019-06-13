82°
Man wants new sentence in teen's rape, murder, dismemberment

2 hours 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 8:41 AM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC (Left) Jacob Sullivan (Right) Grace Packer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man sentenced to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter has asked a judge to instead give him a life term.
 
Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen's mother. Jurors decided in March he should get the death penalty.
 
The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision. Jurors told the judge during the deliberations they were unable to agree, and Sullivan's lawyers argued Wednesday the judge "forced" jurors to keep deliberating, sending the message that a life sentence "was unacceptable."
 
Pennsylvania has a moratorium on the death penalty, but juries can still impose the sentence.
 
Grace Packer's mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

