Man wanted out of Port Allen for negligent carrying of concealed handgun, possession of weapons
PORT ALLEN - A man is wanted out of Port Allen on various gun charges, the Port Allen Police Department said Tuesday.
Zakiylan Williams is wanted for negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and possession of weapons where alcoholic beverages are sold.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 225-343-5525. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.
