Man wanted out of Port Allen for negligent carrying of concealed handgun, possession of weapons

3 hours 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 5:24 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A man is wanted out of Port Allen on various gun charges, the Port Allen Police Department said Tuesday.

Zakiylan Williams is wanted for negligent carrying of a concealed handgun and possession of weapons where alcoholic beverages are sold.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 225-343-5525. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

