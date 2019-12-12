60°
Man wanted in Texas police sergeant's death arrested in Houston

Thursday, December 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - Texas authorities say a fugitive suspected of killing a police sergeant this week was captured Thursday.

A statewide alert by the Texas Department of Public Safety was issued Wednesday evening searching for 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson. The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that Henderson had been arrested in Houston.

Authorities believe Henderson hit and Killed Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan on Tuesday. Sullivan had pulled Henderson for a traffic stop, and she was reportedly run over when she tried to arrest him.

