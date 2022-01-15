Man wanted in Louisiana slaying arrested in Oklahoma

51°
OWASSO, Okla. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting death in Louisiana has been arrested in northeastern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 42-year-old Leland Hamm was arrested Friday in Owasso.

Online records show Hamm is being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana says Hamm is wanted in connection with the July 1 shooting death of a Shreveport man at a home in Turkey Creek, Louisiana.

