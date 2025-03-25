Man wanted in Indiana for alleged promotion of child sex trafficking worked in Hammond in early 2025

HAMMOND - Law enforcement is searching for a man wanted out of Indiana for alleged promotion of child sex trafficking who reportedly worked in Hammond in early 2025 while still on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Antonio Lewis Jr., 35, fled from Fort Wayne, Indiana shortly after Christmas. He moved to Hammond where he worked at a fast food restaurant and as a delivery driver for a major retail chain.

On Feb. 18, investigators found information that placed Lewis at an address on Hinson Road. Before law enforcement could take him into custody, Lewis fled again, allegedly with the help of several family members living in Hammond.

Lewis has a prior federal firearm-related conviction and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. It is unknown where he fled to, but anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts should contact Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers at (985) 662-5557.