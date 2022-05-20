91°
Man wanted in federal child sex-trafficking case captured in Baton Rouge

Friday, May 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Guatemalan national who entered the country illegally was arrested in the capital area Friday on charges tied to an out-of-state human-trafficking investigation.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Belter Manolo Arana Bautista, 36, was arrested by federal agents in Baton Rouge. 

Bautista was recently indicted in Wisconsin for sex trafficking of a child. According to federal officials, he was also in the United States illegally. 

No other details related to the case were immediately released. 

